McDonalds In Bixby To Hold Fundraiser For Fatal Crash Victims

The McDonalds in Bixby is holding a fundraiser right now for the families of the victims in last week's deadly crash near Purcell.

The restaurant at 121st and Memorial is donating 20 percent of all its sales through nine tonight to the Van Horn, Kitterman, and Edwards families.

Erin and Zach Van Horn, Lizzie Edwards and Beck Kitterman were killed in the wreck.

Two other 13-year-old girls, Lizzy Kitterman and Lauren Van Horn are still in the hospital.