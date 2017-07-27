Two Long-time Owasso Officers Retire

Owasso police gave a big send-off to two of its long-time detectives. Detective Sergeant Mark Harper and Lieutenant Tony Klahr both retired last week, but had their retirement party Thursday, July 27.

Together they have 60 years of experience and a bond that goes beyond the badge.

"To be able to work at a job you love with your best friend who is your boss, you can't ask for much better than that," Harper said.

Harper was a firefighter and dispatcher before entering the patrol division. He served as a K-9 Officer with his partner, Zeke. He has been decorated for honorable service and was awarded The Patriot for his efforts after 9/11.

"Those that's invested in me and my fellow workers, we can't do it without them," Klahr said. "You know, it makes all the difference in the world."

Klahr comes from a law enforcement family. His father served in law enforcement and was also affiliated with the Owasso Police.

The lieutenant served as acting chief of police, was the 1995 Tulsa Metropolitan Officer of the Year and earned several achievement awards including the Life Saving medal.

The department swore in two new officers to replace the retiring officers.