Cleveland Man Assaulted An Officer During Arrest

Cleveland police say a man assaulted an officer while they were trying to arrest him on several warrants.

They say Ronnie Hargrove Junior ran into the home and out another door while his girlfriend stalled officers at the front door.

Police say they found Hargrove hiding in some bushes and had him in handcuffs when he kicked at an officer.

They also arrested his girlfriend, Jody Gwin, for harboring a fugitive and obstruction.