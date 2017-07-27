Union Schools Prepares Students For The Workforce

Union Schools are focusing on getting students ready for the workforce.

The district held an information session Thursday for their Career Connect program, which exposes students to industry partnerships while they're still in high school.

Some of that partnership looks like an industry internship," said Kathy Dodd, Union Associate Superintendent. "Sometimes, it means our business people can come into our community to talk with students, help them develop the soft skills we know they need to be successful in business."

Union said the program has proven benefits for the district, students and the workforce.