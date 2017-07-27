Instacart Delivers Groceries To Green Country Residents - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Instacart Delivers Groceries To Green Country Residents

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Green Country residents have a new option for home grocery delivery. Starting Thursday, July 29, Instacart is offering delivery to your doorstep.

You can get items from stores like Reasor's, Whole Foods - even Petco, delivered to your doorstep. Instacart advertises that groceries will be delivered in as little as an hour.

Instacart said they will serve nearly 270,000 households and provide more than 100 new jobs. Areas of service include Tulsa, Sapulpa, Oakhurst, Sand Springs, Mannford, Prattville, Lotsee, Glenpool, Bixby, Jenks, Leonard, Owasso, Valley Park, Limestone, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Inola, Coweta, New Tulsa and Fair Oaks.

Learn more about Instacart.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
