Okmulgee County Identifies Person Of Interest In Trailer Thefts

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down Justin Kyle Lee Burney, a person of interest in the recent trailer thefts.

A video from Wilson school's surveillance system was given to us by investigators.

It shows someone trying to stealing a stock trailer from the school Sunday morning, but the trailer disconnects from the truck and the thieves leave it.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office at 918-756-4311.