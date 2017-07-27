Surveillance Video Shows Failed Okmulgee County Trailer Theft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Surveillance Video Shows Failed Okmulgee County Trailer Theft

Posted: Updated:
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying suspects in recent trailer thefts.

A video from Wilson school's surveillance system was given to us by investigators.

It shows someone trying to stealing a stock trailer from the school Sunday morning, but the trailer disconnects from the truck and the thieves leave it.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office at 918-756-4311.

