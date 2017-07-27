One Dead After Rollover Crash On Interstate 44 Just Before Arkansas River

A person is dead after a rollover accident happened at the on-ramp from Peoria to westbound Interstate 44 Thursday evening.

The incident occurred about 7:45 p.m.

The crash shut down the on-ramp from Peoria to westbound I-44, and it was reopened about 9:20 p.m.

The Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and EMSA were on scene of the crash.

At least one person was removed from a vehicle that rolled over on its side.

No further details were immediately available.

Check NewsOn6.com for updates.