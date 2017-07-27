Tulsa Man Makes Citizens Arrest After Man Stole His Truck

A Tulsa man makes a citizens arrest on the person who stole his truck.

Police say David Noriega stole Wayne Billings' truck, ran through a fence and took off.

"When I backed up, I hadn't even put my car in park and I heard a crash. I thought it was a wreck out there and my pickup comes flying out through here with all the fence going with it and my tools running out into the street," said Wayne Billings.

But the victim chased after him, stopped him and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.