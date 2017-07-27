Muskogee Man Arrested For Thousands Of Child Porn Images - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Muskogee Man Arrested For Thousands Of Child Porn Images

You can imagine a mother's surprise when she finds out her next door neighbor was arrested for having thousands of pornographic pictures of children inside his home.

"Your whole perspective changes as a mom," said Allyssa Toyebo.

As a mother of a 9-month-old girl, Toyebo says she was shocked when she heard that her next-door neighbor had been arrested for child pornography. 

"It made my skin crawl. It terrified me that I could be living right next door to someone who's in my opinion a pedophile and just not even know it," Toyebo said.

She says her family has lived next door to Corry Volz for a year and a half. 

Toyebo says she only interacted with him once or twice, but says she can't help but over analyze those encounters now. 

"How many times has he sat out there on his porch and watched my daughter and I play out in the swimming pool?"

Now, she says she's checked websites to see exactly who her neighbors are. 

"It's like overwhelming how many little red flags popped up all over Muskogee but particularly, close to this neighborhood," she said.

Which is one of the many reasons she's thankful that her little family will be relocating to a safer part of town very soon. 

"I've actually already checked out that neighborhood, and no red flags," Toyebo said.

Muskogee police say they're still rifling through Volz's other electronic devices looking for photos.

