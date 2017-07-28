Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend Ahead

My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
Our much-advertised front is now moving slowly southward into east-central Oklahoma this morning. A few spotty showers and storms may remain across the northern sections this morning with a chance of additional storm development later this afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma.More >>
Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend. Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110.More >>
