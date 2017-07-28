Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend Ahead

Our much-advertised front is now moving slowly southward into east-central Oklahoma this morning. A few spotty showers and storms may remain across the northern sections this morning with a chance of additional storm development later this afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma. Any storms this morning or later today will be efficient rainfall producers along with some lightning and the possibility of gusty winds. Much drier air will be moving into the eastern third of the state later this weekend. This will allow for a much-improved pattern with highs below the seasonal average and pleasant morning lows across the eastern third of the state. Temps today will be near 90 but the muggy weather will remain for most of the day.

Later tonight into predawn Saturday additional storms are likely to develop but will more than likely be outside of our main area of concern

This weekend a major pattern change will be taking place as a trough become more dominate across the Midwestern U.S. into southeastern Canada while a mid to upper level ridge of high pressure centers over the Southwestern U.S. into the central Rockies. This will create a northerly to northwesterly flow aloft pattern for the central plains including Oklahoma.

Cooler and much drier air will be likely across the Ohio River Valley and some of the dry air will advect into the Missouri Valley Saturday into early next week and this will allow the morning lows to drop into the 60s for the metro and even slightly cooler across far eastern Oklahoma early next week.

Meanwhile daytime highs this weekend into early next week should remain around 90 with partly sunny conditions. Northeast winds should remain for several days around the 10 to 15 mph range. A few showers or storms may be possible each day in the extended to our west but the odds of precipitation across eastern OK appears very low until sometime later next week. Only the EURO would offer us a decent chance of a small MCS clipping the western edge of our area Monday. Hard to ignore the usually superior EURO, but right or wrong, I’ll keep this out of the forecast for now.

After today, we’re in store for a nice pattern change for the last half of July and the very beginning of August!

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.