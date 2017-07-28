City Installing Lights At Owasso Skate Park - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

City Installing Lights At Owasso Skate Park

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Parents of skaters in Owasso can feel a little better about safety at night.

Construction crews spent a good part of the day Thursday installing new light poles at the skate park near 76th Street North and Main Street.

The City of Owasso says the construction is part of a larger LED lighting project that should be finished soon.

