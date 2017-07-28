Tulsa Home, Pickup Hit By Gunfire

Police are looking for whoever shot into a house and a vehicle parked outside near 56th Street North and Peoria late Thursday.

Officers say it was the next door neighbor who called police just before midnight and he says his aunt owns the house that was shot at.

The neighbor told police a white four-door car drove by, shot into the home and also fired several shots at his pickup which was parked in the driveway.

Officers say the neighbor took his gun, went outside and shot at the car as they drove away.

The neighbor told police he does not any beef with anyone and does not know why anyone would do this.

Officers say no one was living in the home at the time.