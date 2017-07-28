Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian, Tulsa Police Say

Tulsa Police arrested a SUV driver for suspicion of DUI after they say he hit a man working on a pickup late Thursday and then tried to drive off.

Officers said the incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on 16th Street at Gary.

The pickup was parked by the curb on 16th Street when the SUV driver turned east from southbound Gary and struck the man working on the pickup. Police said that man and the SUV driver got into a fight.

Officers arrived and arrested the unidentified SUV driver.

The man who had been working on his pickup declined to be treated by EMSA paramedics.