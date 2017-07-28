Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian, Tulsa Po - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian, Tulsa Police Say

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a SUV driver for suspicion of DUI after they say he hit a man working on a pickup late Thursday and then tried to drive off.

Officers said the incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on 16th Street at Gary.

The pickup was parked by the curb on 16th Street when the SUV driver turned east from southbound Gary and struck the man working on the pickup.  Police said that man and the SUV driver got into a fight.  

Officers arrived and arrested the unidentified SUV driver.

The man who had been working on his pickup declined to be treated by EMSA paramedics.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.