Tulsa Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire

Firefighters say no one was injured at a west Tulsa house fire early Friday.

Just before 5 a.m. firefighters were called to the home in the 5800 block of South 32nd West Avenue. They said the homeowner returned home to find smoke in the garage and she got her pets out safely while calling the fire department.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke pouring from the two story home. They were able to knock down the fire quickly.

They say most of the damage is on the first floor of the home.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.