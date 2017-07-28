Stilwell Man Sought For Robberies In Fort Smith, Muskogee

Arkansas Police are looking for a Stilwell man suspected of robbing a Fort Smith convenience store on Sunday, July 16, 2017 as well as two robberies in Muskogee.

Fort Smith Police told KFSM, a CBS affiliate, they have an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Darrell Heinrichs.

They say he is accused of walking into the Flash Market gas station on Highway 71, pointing a gun at a clerk, before grabbing the cash in the register and running out of the store.

Police say Heinrich was last seen driving off in a late-'80s or early-'90s white Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information about Heinrichs is asked to call 479-709-5100.