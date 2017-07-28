Man Steals $100K In Jewelry, Rare Coins From Tulsa Store

Police arrested a man they say broke into Tulsa Gold And Silver near 41st and Sheridan and stole over $100,000 in jewelry and rare coins Friday morning.

Officers said they got an alarm call at about 4:30 a.m. and arrived to find a man coming out a back door. He ran but they arrested him after a short chase.

Police says it appears the man got into the store through a hatch in the roof. They said the man disabled some of the store's alarms, but not all of them.

CHECK THIS OUT: It's all of the items police say the suspect took. It's A LOT. Tulsa Gold & Silver employees going through it now. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/TnLRIeiXZN — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) July 28, 2017

Police have not released the man's name yet. They say they recovered all the stolen jewelry and coins.