Tulsa Police Identify Couple Found Dead In Their Home

Tulsa Police identified the couple found dead in their home near 17th and Sheridan Thursday. They are Steven and Amanda Knowlton.

Police said it appears Steven Knowlton shot his wife then died by suicide. Amanda Knowlton, 37, is Tulsa's 50th homicide victim of the year, a news release states.

Firefighters found a couple in their home around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 during a welfare check. When 33-year-old Steven Knowlton didn't show up for work, his employer came to check on him.

Tulsa police said the couple had two children who were out of town when the shootings took place.