Kinta Grandmother Takes Aim At Copperheads

KINTA, Oklahoma -

A 72-year-old grandmother is getting a lot of attention on social media after killing 11 copperhead snakes she found at her home near Kinta.

According to family members, Mrs. Newby killed the 11 copperheads in one night, then four more the next.

Family members say she believes there is a den under her old house trailer.

They said her “weapons of choice” are a 20-gauge shotgun and a shovel when she runs out of shells.

Last month, the family said Mrs. Newby killed a five-foot-six-inch western diamondback rattlesnake.

