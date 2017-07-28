Tulsa Mother, Boyfriend Sentenced After Death Of 6-Month-Old - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Mother, Boyfriend Sentenced After Death Of 6-Month-Old

Posted: Updated:
Anna Hyden (left) and Kevin Crawford (right). Anna Hyden (left) and Kevin Crawford (right).
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa mother and her boyfriend who pleaded guilty to child neglect were sentenced Friday afternoon.

Kevin Crawford received a life sentence. Anna Hyden was sentenced to 25 years.

7/27/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Mother, Boyfriend To Be Sentenced For Child Neglect

The two were arrested in January 2016 after 6-month old Arrow Hyden was found dead in the attic of a shed. Hyden said she left Arrow with Crawford in an unheated shed while she went to get cigarettes. When she came back she said Arrow wasn’t breathing.

Reports show DHS received five different referrals about Arrow in his six months of life.

5/4/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Mom Charged With Neglect In Baby's Death Wants Ukrainian Consulate To Intervene

First was the day he was born when his mother tested positive for marijuana, then she admitted months later to a DHS worker, that she used heroin and drank alcohol up through her last trimester.

DHS found all the neglect calls as unsubstantiated, even though the mother also admitted using meth and a DHS safety plan clearly did not work.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.