Tulsa Mother, Boyfriend Sentenced After Death Of 6-Month-Old

A Tulsa mother and her boyfriend who pleaded guilty to child neglect were sentenced Friday afternoon.

Kevin Crawford received a life sentence. Anna Hyden was sentenced to 25 years.

The two were arrested in January 2016 after 6-month old Arrow Hyden was found dead in the attic of a shed. Hyden said she left Arrow with Crawford in an unheated shed while she went to get cigarettes. When she came back she said Arrow wasn’t breathing.

Reports show DHS received five different referrals about Arrow in his six months of life.

First was the day he was born when his mother tested positive for marijuana, then she admitted months later to a DHS worker, that she used heroin and drank alcohol up through her last trimester.

DHS found all the neglect calls as unsubstantiated, even though the mother also admitted using meth and a DHS safety plan clearly did not work.