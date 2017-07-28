65th Annual Tulsa Powwow Celebrates Native Culture

The sounds of drums, jingles and Native American songs will fill the Cox Business Center Saturday and Sunday as the annual Tulsa Powwow celebrates 65 years.

The powwow, a Tulsa event dating back to the 1950s, will bring not only dancing and music but Native foods, authentic Native art and crafts, jewelry, pottery, clothing, books and much more.

"A great amount of time has passed since those early days where our families gathered in backyards to sing, celebrate, fellowship and pray for our families, our tribes our sovereign nations and their leaders. Many of our original members have taken the "journey" and have left us with the traditions, and ceremonies that you see today," the Tulsa Indian Club, Inc. said in a news release.

Over the weekend, thousands of people will attend the powwow, some competing in the contests, some just there to enjoy the showcase of Native dancing of men, women and children in traditional regalia.

The event will take place at the Cox Business Center at 100 Civic Center on July 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days.

The powwow is open to the public and all are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

For more information about the Tulsa Powwow, visit the Tulsa Indian Club's website or check them out on Facebook.