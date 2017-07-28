65th Annual Tulsa Powwow Celebrates Native Culture - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

65th Annual Tulsa Powwow Celebrates Native Culture

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The sounds of drums, jingles and Native American songs will fill the Cox Business Center Saturday and Sunday as the annual Tulsa Powwow celebrates 65 years. 

The powwow, a Tulsa event dating back to the 1950s, will bring not only dancing and music but Native foods, authentic Native art and crafts, jewelry, pottery, clothing, books and much more. 

"A great amount of time has passed since those early days where our families gathered in backyards to sing, celebrate, fellowship and pray for our families, our tribes our sovereign nations and their leaders. Many of our original members have taken the "journey" and have left us with the traditions, and ceremonies that you see today," the Tulsa Indian Club, Inc. said in a news release. 

Over the weekend, thousands of people will attend the powwow, some competing in the contests, some just there to enjoy the showcase of Native dancing of men, women and children in traditional regalia. 

The event will take place at the Cox Business Center at 100 Civic Center on July 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days.

The powwow is open to the public and all are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

For more information about the Tulsa Powwow, visit the Tulsa Indian Club's website or check them out on Facebook.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.