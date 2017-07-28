Poker Run To Honor Late Drumright Fire Chief Wade Guyer

Bikers will ride across the state Saturday to honor a fallen Green Country fire chief. Chief Wade Guyer lost his battle with leukemia in October 2015.

Family and friends say they're carrying on his legacy through a poker run every year.

This year, proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Drumright High School Class of 2018. Drumright is Guyer's home town.

He served with the city fire department for 20 years.

2/28/2016 Related Story: Drumright Honors Late Fire Chief Wade Guyer