Ada Firefighter Delivers Baby In Parking Lot

A rookie Oklahoma firefighter can now add baby delivery to his resume.

A woman named Peggy Jones went into labor Monday and she told her husband to pull over because they wouldn't make it to the hospital.

Peggy said divine intervention delivered Ada firefighter Tanner Quinlan to help them.

"We were supposed to flag them down, and they were supposed to be there," Jones said. "Everything happens for a reason and that was the reason."

Josephine Amaris was born in a convenience store parking lot at 7 lbs. 5 oz.

Quinlan has only been on the job one year.