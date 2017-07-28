Tulsa Police Deploy Taser On Naked Man After He Throws Sign At P - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Deploy Taser On Naked Man After He Throws Sign At Patrol Car

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police Deploy Taser On Naked Man After He Throws Sign At Patrol Car Tulsa Police Deploy Taser On Naked Man After He Throws Sign At Patrol Car
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An apparently intoxicated man who Tulsa police say threw a street sign at a patrol car after running through a neighborhood naked will not face any charges.

Police received around 3:30 p.m. Friday concerning the man.

When police confronted him, he was walking naked through the streets in the area of Riverside and the Creek Turnpike entrance, Corporal Patrick McLean said.

The man appeared to be intoxicated on some sort of illegal substance, McLean said.

The man apparently ran through a neighborhood and through a construction site before ending up where police found him.

The man drew a street sign and threw it an an officer's vehicle, but there was no damage, McLean said.

Police then deployed a Taser on him.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

He was released to his family and won't face any charges, since there were no victims involved, McLean said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.