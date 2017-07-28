Tulsa Police Deploy Taser On Naked Man After He Throws Sign At Patrol Car

An apparently intoxicated man who Tulsa police say threw a street sign at a patrol car after running through a neighborhood naked will not face any charges.

Police received around 3:30 p.m. Friday concerning the man.

When police confronted him, he was walking naked through the streets in the area of Riverside and the Creek Turnpike entrance, Corporal Patrick McLean said.

The man appeared to be intoxicated on some sort of illegal substance, McLean said.

The man apparently ran through a neighborhood and through a construction site before ending up where police found him.

The man drew a street sign and threw it an an officer's vehicle, but there was no damage, McLean said.

Police then deployed a Taser on him.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

He was released to his family and won't face any charges, since there were no victims involved, McLean said.