Tulsa Police Deploy Taser On Naked Man After He Throws Sign At Patrol Car

Investigators said Rory Parker may be responsible for more than 20 similar burglaries since April.More >>
Investigators said Rory Parker may be responsible for more than 20 similar burglaries since April.More >>
An apparently intoxicated man who Tulsa police say threw a street sign at a patrol car after running through a neighborhood naked will not face any charges.More >>
An apparently intoxicated man who Tulsa police say threw a street sign at a patrol car after running through a neighborhood naked will not face any charges.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!