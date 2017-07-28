Silver Alert Canceled After Missing 86-Year-Old Tulsa Man Found Safe

Tulsa Police issued a silver alert for a missing 86-year-old man Friday night.

According to police, John Oberholtz was last seen walking in the 9900 block of South Sandusky Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

He was found safe later that evening.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt, black pants and black shoes.

They also said he goes by Pete, but sometimes won’t answer to either name.