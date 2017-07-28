Silver Alert Issued For Missing 86-Year-Old Tulsa Man

Tulsa Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 86-year-old man.

According to police, John Oberholtz was last seen walking in the 9900 block of South Sandusky Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt, black pants and black shoes.

They also said he goes by Pete, but sometimes won’t answer to either name.

If you have any information, contact Tulsa Police.