Experts Urge Caution With Influx Of Snakes In Oklahoma

A woman living south of Stigler killed 11 snakes that came too close to her home.

This is an active summer for snakes, and experts say we should be cautious.

To many it's a nightmare — that long, wiggly body slithering nearby.

And if your instinct isn't to move away, it probably should be.

It's a busy time of the year for snake catcher Jason Culver.

But also for others.

A local woman killed 11 snakes — copperheads and rattle snakes — all making their way toward her house.

"It's been higher than usual. We've been receiving calls for inside, interior of the home," Culver said.

That's right - snakes inside the home.

"They love corners, they are dark, they think they are hidden," Culver said.

Culver said driving them closer to us this summer is a mixture of weather and new baby animals being born, like squirrels, birds and mice.

"Tracking the mice that got inside the home, and came across you by accident," Culver said.

Causing many a bit of panic while curling up where we least expect them.

To keep them out, Culver said close off cracks in your foundation and look for nearby holes to fill.

Taking care of your property is also a must.

"They feel like nothing can get them right down there, one of the places they are going to hide," Culver said. "Keeping your grass cut down, wood piles at least six inches off the ground, that way they cant get under there and stay concealed."

With copperheads, rattlesnakes and water moccasins in the area Culver said "if you see a snake, treat it as venomous. Don't touch it, don't mess with it, call a professional. We'll come out there and take care of it."