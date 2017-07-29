Honorary 5-Year-Old TPD Officer To Be Laid To Rest

A five-year-old honorary Tulsa Police officer will be laid to rest Saturday morning.

Aaliyah Alexander died from advanced kidney cancer earlier this week.

Tulsa Police named Aaliyah an honorary officer last month when they learned she dreamed of a career in law enforcement.

The public is invited to her funeral. It will be held at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Time Outreach Ministries.

A Tulsa Police Honor Guard will attend the service.