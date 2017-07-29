One-Of-A-Kind Saddle Stolen From Tulsa Rodeo Queen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

One-Of-A-Kind Saddle Stolen From Tulsa Rodeo Queen

Posted: Updated:
Hendrix said in the middle of the night a crook crept in and stole it out of her truck one day after she got back from a rodeo. Hendrix said in the middle of the night a crook crept in and stole it out of her truck one day after she got back from a rodeo.
Karen Hendrix said in the middle of the night someone stole the saddle, along with a lot more. Karen Hendrix said in the middle of the night someone stole the saddle, along with a lot more.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 45-year-old one-of-a-kind saddle is gone and the owner is desperate to find it.

Karen Hendrix said in the middle of the night someone stole the saddle, along with a lot more.

Crowned International Cavalcade Queen in 1971, Hendrix’s love for the rodeo and horses started a long time ago.

"It was worth a lot back in the day," she said.

Winning the title, she also won the unique saddle.

"It's one-of-a-kind it's not another saddle. Like it never been a saddle like it won't be another one like it," she said.

And 45 years later, it's kept her comfy at countless rodeos - but it has also served as a tangible childhood memory.

Hendrix said in the middle of the night a crook crept in and stole it out of her truck one day after she got back from a rodeo.

She said her neighbor spotted the man first and thought they scared him off.

"She asked me if I had left my truck doors open for any reason and I said no. And she said there was a guy here and maybe we got robbed. Sure enough, I had my saddles stolen out of my garage and my queen saddle stolen,” she said.

Hendrix said, on top of stealing her saddle, the suspect got in her son's truck and stole his clothes and flip flops and got a way in a beat up dark colored truck.

Hendrix posted the story on social media and it's been shared over 3,000 times.

To some people, it's just a saddle, but Hendrix had plans for it.

"That would have been passed on to one of my kids or put in the museum at some point in time,” she said.

As for the person who took it, she has one simple message, “Be a productive citizen rather than stealing something we worked hard for."

Hendrix did file a police report but said if you took the saddle just bring it back, no questions asked.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.