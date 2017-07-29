Lifetime Bond Shared Between Honorary Police Officer’s Family, T - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lifetime Bond Shared Between Honorary Police Officer’s Family, TPD

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The community said goodbye to a very special 5-year-old girl Saturday morning.

Aaliyah Alexander lost her battle with cancer but made an impact on so many people, especially the Tulsa Police Department.

“This is probably one of the hardest days of my career,” said Office Amley Floyd.

That feeling was shared by Floyd's fellow TPD officers at Aaliyah Alexander's funeral.

The Tulsa Police Department learned she wanted to become a police officer, so they helped make her dream come true and even gave her a badge.

“And just to see a five or six year old, and know this was her dream and she didn’t get the opportunity to fulfill that dream…so we all put on this badge and wear the uniform proudly for her now,” Floyd said.

For three years, Aaliyah battled cancer. She passed away Sunday, July 22, 2017.

Her father, Rodrick Alexander, said, “I’m glad she is in peace in Heaven watching down. I miss her, truly miss her, but it was truly a celebration. She touched everybody.”

“Puts things into perspective for all of us. Hug your kids and family. I think we often take things for granted. She was a precious angel,” Floyd said.

There is now a lifetime bond shared between Aaliyah's family and Tulsa Police. They hope to do something every year to honor her.

“Through all pain and suffering, she kept her smile on,” Rodrick said.

