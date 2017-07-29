Tulsa Drillers Hold Youth Skills Clinic

Before Saturday’s game, the Tulsa Drillers hosted more than 50 youths from the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Metro Tulsa for a baseball skills clinic.

The kids got to run the bases, participate in game day activities and meet the players.

The kids also got to take home free baseball gloves.

"Sometimes, with the grind of us playing day in and day out, you forget that you are playing a game, and it's not a business, and all the stuff that goes on the side and you get to be outside. And just to share that with these kids helps us remember how lucky we are to be out here every day," said Driller pitcher Tim Shibuya.