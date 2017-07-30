Beautiful Sunday Ahead For Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Beautiful Sunday Ahead For Green Country

Posted: Updated:

BY: LACEY SWOPE, NEWSON6.COM

After a cooler start to your Sunday, we are in for a very nice afternoon.

Area dew points are in the 50s and will only climb to the 60s today. That means it feels more like September than late July.

Today will be beautiful with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers west of Tulsa, but most areas will stay dry.

Partly cloudy this afternoon with a north breeze through the day. A few showers possible overnight tonight, especially to the west.

Monday will be a few degrees cooler for the final day of July!

The entire first week of August looks below normal. Lows will mainly be in the 60s with highs in the 80s. Toward the end of the week, we are tracking another cold front. This will increase rain chances on Thursday and ramp our north winds. This will also bring in low 80s by the end of the week. 

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend Ahead

    Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend Ahead

    Our much-advertised front is now moving slowly southward into east-central Oklahoma this morning.   A few spotty showers and storms may remain across the northern sections this morning with a chance of additional storm development later this afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma.  

    More >>

    Our much-advertised front is now moving slowly southward into east-central Oklahoma this morning.   A few spotty showers and storms may remain across the northern sections this morning with a chance of additional storm development later this afternoon and evening across far southeastern Oklahoma.  

    More >>

  • Front Bringing Heat Relief To Eastern Oklahoma

    Front Bringing Heat Relief To Eastern Oklahoma

    Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend.   Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110. 

    More >>

    Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend.   Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.