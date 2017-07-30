Beautiful Sunday Ahead For Green Country

BY: LACEY SWOPE, NEWSON6.COM

After a cooler start to your Sunday, we are in for a very nice afternoon.

Area dew points are in the 50s and will only climb to the 60s today. That means it feels more like September than late July.

Today will be beautiful with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers west of Tulsa, but most areas will stay dry.

Partly cloudy this afternoon with a north breeze through the day. A few showers possible overnight tonight, especially to the west.

Monday will be a few degrees cooler for the final day of July!

The entire first week of August looks below normal. Lows will mainly be in the 60s with highs in the 80s. Toward the end of the week, we are tracking another cold front. This will increase rain chances on Thursday and ramp our north winds. This will also bring in low 80s by the end of the week.