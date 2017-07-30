Funeral For OHP Lieutenant Heath Meyer Set For Monday

Monday, friends and family will pay their respects to an OHP trooper who died during a chase on I-35 earlier this month.

Funeral services for Lieutenant Heath Meyer will take place at the Lloyd Noble Center at OU in Norman.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to "Oklahoma Concerns for Police Survivors."