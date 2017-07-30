Funeral For OHP Lieutenant Heath Meyer Set For Monday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Funeral For OHP Lieutenant Heath Meyer Set For Monday

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Monday, friends and family will pay their respects to an OHP trooper who died during a chase on I-35 earlier this month.

Related Story: OHP Trooper Heath Meyer Dies After Pursuit On I-35

Funeral services for Lieutenant Heath Meyer will take place at the Lloyd Noble Center at OU in Norman.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to "Oklahoma Concerns for Police Survivors."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.