TPD: 1 Injured In Crash After Car Runs Stop Sign

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A woman had to be freed from her vehicle Sunday afternoon at 61st and Utica after her car was hit by another vehicle that ran a stop sign, Tulsa police said. 

Tulsa firefighters had to extract the victim from her vehicle and she was being treated by EMSA on the scene but does not have life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

Officers said a woman was driving south on Utica with three children in her car when she ran the stop sign at 61st and hit the victim's vehicle.

No word on if there were any other injuries. 

