Wagoner Firefighters Battle Fires In Historic Downtown Buildings

A large fire is burning historic buildings in downtown Wagoner, said Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Mahoney.

A witness told News On 6 that the fire was jumping 'building to building' Sunday evening downtown, and another witness said the fire had burned half of a city block of buildings as of 6:40 p.m.

We have received reports that at least five buildings have burned.

Firefighters said the fire may have started in the top floor of one of the buildings that is an apartment building.