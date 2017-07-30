Wagoner County Sheriff's Office To Hold Surplus Auction

We all have a junk drawer or a garage full of stuff at home. Imagine not going through it for nearly 30 years.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is going through a lot of stuff that's piled up.

Some of the items, like an old walkie talkie, has been sitting around for decades. And now, it's time for everything to find a new home.

Where do you begin when you have too much stuff?

Deputy Nick Mahoney said they have desks, chairs, filing cabinets and much more - items piled from the floor to the ceiling, including an old dash light that was put int he back of a car.

From old police equipment to a teapot, you'll find it at the WCSO.

"For lack of better terms - a great, big dumpster," Mahoney said.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is hoping folks will find value in it all.

Like a filing cabinet that was once in the original courthouse and is more than 100 years old.

"We're hoping that somebody will be interested in it, see it, and wanna come out and restore it. Give it a good home," Mahoney said.

It’s been 28 years since the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office had an auction.

"And the reason for that is - nobody wanted to do the work,” Mahoney said.

He and others at the sheriff’s office have been working to organize the auction for about a year, and more than 1,000 items will be up for bid.

Other items that will be up for bids - a new trailer and more than 300 guns.

"Not everything is old," Mahoney said.

Mahoney said it's unknown how some of the items even got there, including a certain chair.

"It's one of those items when you ask about it, they say 'I don't know - it's just always been here."

Something that's always been there for Mahoney's time at the sheriff's office is his first patrol car.

"I was very proud to get it. It had less than 80,000 miles on it," he said.

Along with 16 others, it will be at the auction too.

"I hate to see it go, but at the same time, it's just sitting over here gathering dust," he said.

One case was opened, but no one knew what would be inside. It turned out to be a camera from the 1960s or 1970s.

But, no matter how old all the stuff is, it can be new again.

The auction will be August 19 at the Wagoner Civic Center, starting at 10 a.m.

Mahoney says all the money raised at the auction will go straight to the sheriff's office. He estimates it will bring in between $60,000 and $100,000.

"We're gonna start buying stuff that we need. Equipment for the investigators, equipment for patrol, newer cars."

To take a look at the cars, guns and other items that will be available, click here.

Mahoney said people will be able to look at the items in person the day before the auction.