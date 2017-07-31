OHP: Tulsa Woman Drowns In Mayes County Creek - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: Tulsa Woman Drowns In Mayes County Creek

MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old Tulsa woman is dead after falling into the waters of a creek near Fort Gibson Lake Sunday evening.

Troopers say just after 7 p.m. Enilda Fuentes-Ramos was walking in Spring Creek in around two-feet of water while holding a two-year-old when she slipped and grabbed on-to another adult.

All three went under into deeper waters and a fourth person dived into save them. 

A couple bystanders were able to get them out of the deeper waters and began performing CPR on Ramos until paramedics arrived.

The OHP says Ramos died later at the Mayes County Medical Center.

Troopers said the incident happened at the Smokey Valley Campground.

