Downtown Wagoner Fire Continues To Burn

Firefighters remain on the scene Monday after a massive fire destroyed a several historic buildings in downtown Wagoner Sunday.

The Wagoner Fire Department has been on the scene keeping an eye on what is left of the buildings near Main and Cherokee. They say while the fire has been contained, firefighters are now making sure no hot spots flare up.

They say the fire burned five buildings, including Owl Drug and Gametime Nutrition.

Firefighters were able to save three neighboring buildings from catching fire, but Wagoner Fire Chief Kelly Grooms says the blaze is a heartbreaking loss for the town.

"A lot of them building I went into dime store, the game place we had when it was sandwich shack so all them buildings, we lived in when we were kids, you know," said Fire Chief Kelly Grooms.

He says no firefighters were injured in the fire.

The fire department on remaining on scene all day Monday.