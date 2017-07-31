Tulsa Traffic Stop Results In Meth Seizure, Arrest

Police arrested a 28-year-old Tulsa man early Monday after he failed to stop for officers before eventually pulling into the driveway of a home where they found Meth in his SUV.

Officers identified the driver as Charles Yahola.

Police said they tried to stop Yahola in his 2001 GMC Yukon in the 700 block of North Joplin. They said he finally stopped outside a home in the 700 block of North Maplewood.

Officers said a search of the SUV turned up a what they said was a quantity of methamphetamine and arrested him.

Police booked Charles Yahola into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and trafficking in Meth.