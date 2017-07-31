Agreement On Jail Inmate Fees Between City, County Could Happen Soon

County Commissioner Ron Peters said Monday a potential agreement on jail inmate fees has been drafted at City Hall and agreement could be considered as soon as next Monday.

Peters said he had hoped to have the deal on the table for Commissioners Monday morning but he agreed to defer it while the City finished working on it.

Commissioner John Smaligo again offered an agreement that would have Tulsa paying the same rate to the County that Broken Arrow uses for their municipal jail. The City has rejected that price while waiting for an actual cost analysis by the County.

Smaligo's measure was again rejected after all Commissioners discussed their frustrations with the long negotiations.

Peters and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum have been negotiating a new agreement on the price for housing city inmates in the County jail. Tulsa County says the City of Tulsa isn't paying the full cost incurred by the County.

