Agreement On Jail Inmate Fees Between City, County Could Happen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Agreement On Jail Inmate Fees Between City, County Could Happen Soon

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

County Commissioner Ron Peters said Monday a potential agreement on jail inmate fees has been drafted at City Hall and agreement could be considered as soon as next Monday.

Peters said he had hoped to have the deal on the table for Commissioners Monday morning but he agreed to defer it while the City finished working on it.

Commissioner John Smaligo again offered an agreement that would have Tulsa paying the same rate to the County that Broken Arrow uses for their municipal jail. The City has rejected that price while waiting for an actual cost analysis by the County.

Smaligo's measure was again rejected after all Commissioners discussed their frustrations with the long negotiations.

Peters and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum have been negotiating a new agreement on the price for housing city inmates in the County jail. Tulsa County says the City of Tulsa isn't paying the full cost incurred by the County.

12/30/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Mayor Tours Jail; Hopes To Reach Contract Deal Between City, County

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.