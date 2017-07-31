Cause Of Tulsa House Fire Not Yet Determined

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire at a Tulsa home.

Firefighters responded to the home around 9:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017.

According to Captain Stan May with the Tulsa Fire Department, the home was in the 1300 block of West 2nd Street. He said when firefighters arrived, the residents were already out of the home.

There was a fire in the attic and closet areas of the home, May said, but it’s not yet known what started the fire.