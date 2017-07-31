Wagoner Police Seek Person Of Interest In Devastating Downtown Fire

Wagoner Police are searching for a person of interest connected to a massive fire in downtown Wagoner.

Police said they are looking for Roy Weeden. They said he also goes by ‘Bo’ or ‘Billy.’

Police ask anyone with information to call 918-485-5511.

The fire started Sunday, July 30, 2017 and destroyed several historic buildings.

No one was injured.

The Wagoner mayor is asking city residents to limit their water usage since so much was used Sunday to fight the fire.

