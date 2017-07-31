Owasso Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 13-Year-Old Family Member

An Owasso firefighter was arrested Saturday on an allegation he molested a 13-year-old family member.

Casey Benjamin Roe, 33, was booked into the Osage County Jail around 3:30 a.m., jail records show.

His name is also spelled Benjimin in some documents.

The offense is alleged to have happened on Friday during a birthday party in the 9100 block of North Osage Drive, according to a probable cause for arrest without a warrant affidavit.

Police said Roe had been drinking alcohol at the party and attended with his girlfriend.

Roe was arrested at his home in Owasso.

He was released on bond the next day.

Roe, who is employed with the Owasso Fire Department, was arrested on a complaint of lewd or indecent proposal or act with a child.

Online court records do not indicate that Roe has been formally charged.