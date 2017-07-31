Owasso Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 13-Year-Old Fa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Owasso Firefighter Arrested, Accused Of Molesting 13-Year-Old Family Member

Posted: Updated:
Owasso Firefighter Arrested On Lewd Act With Child Complaint Owasso Firefighter Arrested On Lewd Act With Child Complaint
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Owasso firefighter was arrested Saturday on an allegation he molested a 13-year-old family member.

Casey Benjamin Roe, 33, was booked into the Osage County Jail around 3:30 a.m., jail records show.

His name is also spelled Benjimin in some documents.

The offense is alleged to have happened on Friday during a birthday party in the 9100 block of North Osage Drive, according to a probable cause for arrest without a warrant affidavit.

Police said Roe had been drinking alcohol at the party and attended with his girlfriend.

Roe was arrested at his home in Owasso.

He was released on bond the next day.

Roe, who is employed with the Owasso Fire Department, was arrested on a complaint of lewd or indecent proposal or act with a child.

Online court records do not indicate that Roe has been formally charged.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.