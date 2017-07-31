Tulsa Program Teaches First Responders How To Handle Mental Heal - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Program Teaches First Responders How To Handle Mental Health Calls

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 30-day pilot program launched today will teach Tulsa first responders how to handle people with mental health situations.

It's called The Community Response Team, and is made up of a firefighter or paramedic, a police officer and a social worker.

They started working together one day a week in January and expanded to four days a week today.

The team has access to real-time fire and police calls.

"You have somebody that's evaluating their health care condition, looking at security threats if there are any, and then you also have a social worker that's working to de-escalate the situation or provide the best alternative for care," said Michael Baker, Tulsa Fire Department EMS chief.

