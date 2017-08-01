One Dead, Another Critical After Tulsa Shooting, Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

One Dead, Another Critical After Tulsa Shooting, Crash

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting which caused the driver to crash into a Tulsa apartment building early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Westminster Apartments at 51st and Memorial at about 2 a.m. after the residents of an apartment said an SUV had crash through their bedroom wall.

Police and firefighters arrived to find the passenger of the Chevy Tahoe dead and the driver still alive from apparent gunshot wounds.  EMSA took the driver to the hospital.

Police Captain Dave Roberts said it appears the SUV's driver stepped on the gas after he was shot.  The impact knocked a resident inside the apartment out of their bed.  Police said that person was not injured. 

In talking with witnesses, police said a vehicle was seen leaving the complex at a high rate of speed just after the crash.

Homicide investigators are now on scene.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.