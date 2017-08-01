One Dead, Another Critical After Tulsa Shooting, Crash

Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting which caused the driver to crash into a Tulsa apartment building early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Westminster Apartments at 51st and Memorial at about 2 a.m. after the residents of an apartment said an SUV had crash through their bedroom wall.

Police and firefighters arrived to find the passenger of the Chevy Tahoe dead and the driver still alive from apparent gunshot wounds. EMSA took the driver to the hospital.

Police Captain Dave Roberts said it appears the SUV's driver stepped on the gas after he was shot. The impact knocked a resident inside the apartment out of their bed. Police said that person was not injured.

In talking with witnesses, police said a vehicle was seen leaving the complex at a high rate of speed just after the crash.

Homicide investigators are now on scene.