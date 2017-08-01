Judge Denies Kepler Attorney's Motion For 'Former Jeopardy'

A judge denied Shannon Kepler’s attorney’s request to dismiss the murder case against the former Tulsa police officer.

In a motion, Kepler’s attorney Richard O’Carroll said the jury in the third trial said there wasn’t enough evidence to decide a verdict. Kepler’s attorney said the judge polled each juror and all agreed there was insufficient evidence to decide the case.

O’Carroll argued that is a de facto ‘not guilty’ verdict and that starting a fourth trial should be considered former jeopardy.

Kepler has been tried three times for the murder of his daughter’s boyfriend, Jeremey Lake. Each trial ended in a hung jury.

The Tulsa County District Attorney has said he’ll move forward with a fourth trial. That trial was set start on October 9, 2017.

