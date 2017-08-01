Police Investigating After Tulsa Bank Robbed

Tulsa Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 01, 2017 at the Bank of Oklahoma near Pine and Lewis.

Sergeant Brandon Watkins said a man in his mid-30s went inside and handed a note to the teller then left.

Police did not say how much the robber got away with.

Watkins said no gun was seen.

He said there is good surveillance video that officers are reviewing.

There were customers inside the bank but no one was injured.