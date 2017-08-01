Tulsa-Area Snocone Businesses Targeted By Thieves

A Jenks snocone business was targeted by thieves recently, and the business is reaching out on social media to get some help identifying them.

Josh's Sno Shack posted three photos of the people who broke into the Jenks location and is even offering free shaved ice for life for tips leading to the identification of the people.

In the July 31 post, Josh's Sno Shack said they'll be releasing more photos and videos of the people who broke in. They didn't say what was stolen, just that they need information about those in the photos.

Josh's is also offering free mini-sized shaved ice for those who share the Facebook post.

Another snocone business was targeted over the weekend. Grandma's Sno Cones in Glenpool also posted on Facebook Monday morning that somoene had broken into their shop, which is located on 141st St. and Fern in Glenpool.

"We hate to say it, but we will be closed again today due to being broken into for the second time this season. Send your love and prayers to all of the businesses that were hit last night because we weren't the only one," the owners wrote on their Facebook page.

If you can identify those in the photos released by Josh's, contact them at joshsllc@gmail.com.