Tulsa-Area Snocone Businesses Targeted By Thieves - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa-Area Snocone Businesses Targeted By Thieves

Posted: Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma -

A Jenks snocone business was targeted by thieves recently, and the business is reaching out on social media to get some help identifying them. 

Josh's Sno Shack posted three photos of the people who broke into the Jenks location and is even offering free shaved ice for life for tips leading to the identification of the people. 

In the July 31 post, Josh's Sno Shack said they'll be releasing more photos and videos of the people who broke in. They didn't say what was stolen, just that they need information about those in the photos. 

Josh's is also offering free mini-sized shaved ice for those who share the Facebook post. 

Another snocone business was targeted over the weekend. Grandma's Sno Cones in Glenpool also posted on Facebook Monday morning that somoene had broken into their shop, which is located on 141st St. and Fern in Glenpool. 

"We hate to say it, but we will be closed again today due to being broken into for the second time this season. Send your love and prayers to all of the businesses that were hit last night because we weren't the only one," the owners wrote on their Facebook page. 

If you can identify those in the photos released by Josh's, contact them at joshsllc@gmail.com.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.