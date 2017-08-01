Young Jenks Crash Survivors Undergo Procedures

Recovery continues for survivors of a wreck that killed four Jenks residents last month. Family members are posting updates on Facebook pages created in support of Lauren VanHorn and Izzy Kitterman.

They say encouragement from the public is helping the girls as they heal.

Lauren VanHorn was scheduled for surgery Tuesday on her left heel and Achilles' tendon, and Izzy Kitterman was to have a trach tube inserted.

They will be able to take out her breathing tube to get her more mobility and the ability to drink, eat and talk after her throat heals, according to Izzy's Facebook support page.

You can share words of encouragement for Izzy at the page: Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman. She's been visited by friends and some well-known Oklahoma sports figures which put "spirit back into her," a page administrator shared.

Lauren VanHorn's Facebook page is Love For Lauren Van Horn. Her friends, teammates and others are posting their support and encouragement.

Erin VanHorn, her 10-year-old son Zachary and Beck Kitterman, 11, died in the crash July 17. Lizzie Edwards, Beck's sister, died two days later.

