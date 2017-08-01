Group Wants To Help Wagoner Businesses Recover

A group called 'Oklahoma Main Street' did a walkthrough in downtown Wagoner on Tuesday for the first time since a fire destroyed several historic downtown buildings this weekend.

The group gathered to look at the damage and talk about the possibilities.

Firefighters and investigators guided them around the outside of the building as they saw the charred debris up close.

The group organized the walkthrough in hopes of showing these leaders what business and building owners have lost and finding ways to help them.

The group said despite this tragedy, there's still a special spirit to rebuild here.

"They have a very positive attitude about it...they do. I think that they're very hopeful and they're ready to get to work," said Buffy Hughes with Oklahoma Main Street.

Joseph Holloway talked with members of the downtown community about what they've seen the last few days, and he will have their story tonight at 5 p.m.